Echo Fox creates Apex Legends team, signs 3 players

Echo Fox has extended its reach into the battle royale scene today by signing Janne “Ziki” Sajomaa, Clement “Clem” Graham, and Ludvig “Stormen” Storm to its newly-created Apex Legends team.

“Battle royale games are a rapidly growing part of the esports industry, and we believe Apex Legends will be a mainstay for years to come,” said Echo Fox’s president Jared Jeffries. “With the signing of Ziki, Clem, and Stormen, we’re making sure that Echo Fox is at the forefront of the next wave of esports competition.”

Each of the three players previously competed in the H1Z1 Pro League prior to its close at the end of 2018. Ziki and Stormen signed with Rogue earlier in the year, while Clem played under Team Vitality. The professional league closed its doors just seven months after its launch, however, due to financial problems and low viewership.

Apex Legends was released in February and saw a boom in popularity immediately after its release. Organizations from across the globe jumped at the opportunity and signed players, resulting in a wave of signings in the game’s early months.

Respawn Entertainment has yet to announce any official plans for an esports league of its own. This leaves the door open for outside organizations to host Apex tournaments, such as the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenges or the T1 and FACEIT Apex Legends Invitational held earlier this year.