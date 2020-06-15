Dr Disrespect’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds

Do you have what it takes to embrace the speed?

Dr Disrespect’s playstyle is filled with speed and momentum, which has allowed him to become a household name within the battle royale genre.

While many players struggle when it comes to playing different games within the genre since they all feature different mechanics, Dr Disrespect carries his skills to whatever game he plays—and Apex Legends is no exception.

Though the Doc doesn’t play as much Apex as he did when it was released in February 2019, he still keeps the game as a part of his Triple Threat challenge in which he tries to get a win in various battle royale games.

If you’re looking to emulate Dr Disrespect’s gameplay in Apex, understanding his settings is an excellent first step. While most of his settings are adjusted for optimal performance, remember that some also can be personal preference and you can adjust them to your liking to make it just right for you.

Here are Dr Disrespect’s Apex Legends settings.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Dr Disrespect’s video settings

Despite having a reputation for setting every setting to a minimum for more frames-per-second (FPS), Dr Disrespect prefers more visual clarity when it comes to Apex.

While shadow and effect settings may impact your PC’s performance, they can also come in handy while spotting enemies you wouldn’t be able to without having them on.

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (native)

16:9 (native) Resolution: 1920×1080 (native)

1920×1080 (native) Brightness: 50 percent

50 percent Field of View: 96

96 Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Minimal V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: Zero

Zero Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: High (4 GB of VRAM)

High (4 GB of VRAM) Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 4X

Anisotropic 4X Ambient Occlusion Quality: Medium

Medium Sun Shadow Coverage: High

High Sun Shadow Detail: High

High Spot Shadow Detail: High

High Volumetric Lightning: Enabled

Enabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Model Detail: Medium

Medium Effect Detail: Medium

Medium Impact Marks: Low

Low Ragdolls: Medium

Dr Disrespect’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Mouse Sensitivity: 3.0

3.0 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz ADS Multiplier: 1.0

1.0 Mouse Invert: Off

Dr Disrespect’s keybinds

Dr Disrespect prefers keeping his healing keybind on his mouse, which makes his keyboard less crowded and prevents any misclicks during heated gunfights.