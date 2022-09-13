Did Apex Legends just confirm the romance of the season? New comic brings 2 characters closer than ever before

A new chapter of the Apex Legends season 14 comic has left fans delightfully confused over the state of Fuse and Bloodhound’s relationship.

Released today, the new comic is part of the eight-issue series that’s provided context for Vantage’s inclusion in the Apex Games. Each season, the game’s latest legend meets the rest of the cast and has a chance to share more of their story through several brief issues.

In chapter four, titled “Definitely, Maybe,” Vantage is on a quest to make friends with other Apex Games competitors. She’s talking to Bloodhound and Fuse about becoming their friend when she hits on a particularly touchy subject: their relationship. Bloodhound attempts to explain the idea of friendship to a confused Vantage by comparing it to a hunt: “What Walter was attempting to explain is…friendship is like a hunt. It can take time to get close,” they say.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The next page is where things get interesting. Bloodhound continues with, “One must be attentive and listen. Take Walter and I, for example–” Vantage butts in, clarifying, “Oh, no, I’m talking about FRIENDLY friendships, not ROMANTIC friendship, like you guys have.” Fuse and Bloodhound dance around the subject in disagreement, with Fuse implying that the two are a romantic item and Bloodhound denying it. The comic ends with Fuse telling Bloodhound that they have “a lot to unpack,” with Bloodhound deferring the conversation for another time. Fuse seems disappointed that Bloodhound doesn’t think there’s anything between them. Vantage then leaves the two, blissfully unaware of the damage she’s caused.

This isn’t the first time the season comic has teased a relationship between two legends. In chapter two, Respawn hinted at potential feelings between Wattson and Crypto as she attempted to fix one of his communication devices.