Conduit coming? Latest Apex Legends teaser hints at new legend with Filipino roots

Apex Legends players will most likely get their first look at the game’s newest character soon after a teaser today promised a new Stories from the Outlands trailer on Oct. 19—and dropped some hints with a distinctive language choice.

In both the teaser picture of a text conversation between a new entry to the Apex Games and her family and in the caption to the post itself, there’s frequent use of Tagalog, best known as the language of the Philippines. Connecting the very simple dots, it seems like season 19’s new legend will be Apex‘s first character from the Philippines, as well as the first from Southeast Asia as a region.

Eto na – this is not a drill! Tune in tomorrow at 8 am PT to watch our next episode of Stories from the Outlands.



📱: https://t.co/XHPF5UbYui pic.twitter.com/MLXYmUTPBU — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 18, 2023

The conversation with the family is simple enough as everyone excitedly talks about someone in the family joining the Apex Games, as well as a mom trying to figure out how to include the new character’s Lolo and Lola (grandfather and grandmother) in the text thread. The only other major pertinent information revealed in the text thread is that the new character is a woman as one family member says “My very own sister, an Apex Legend…”

Sifting through various character leaks throughout the year, this very well could be Conduit, a character that’s been rumored for a while and primarily concerns themselves with shield health and fast regeneration.

The latest round of rumors came from known Apex leaker Osvaldatore, who presented a picture of a character that has some immediately interesting abilities.

Conduit (S19)



PAS: teammates out of TAC range -> 40% speed boost for her

TAC: heal 25 shields, multiple charges

ULT: unbreakable Wattson fences



Rowenna, 🇵🇭, 27, has sister, blue/yellow armor made from a Titan, LL+Ramp+Hori personality, Seer fan, TF|2 involved in backstory — Osvaldatore (@Osvaldatore) October 8, 2023

Even from the earliest leaks about Conduit way back around season 13, the character has always had some form of shield health ability that they could give to themselves or teammates. The latest leak suggests the dev team made a conscious effort to shift Conduit away from Wattson’s realm of passive shield health regeneration, however, and more into an active healer and utility role.

Of course, there’s only so much you can do to differentiate Wattson from the new character if the new character is also going to be all about shields, and that seems to be reflected in the description of Conduit’s ultimate as “unbreakable Wattson fences.”

The new character’s full slate of abilities, and even her official name, are still yet to be revealed. As such, all leaked information is subject to change, and players who look through the leaks about the character should keep in mind they’re really getting a picture of a character’s development over the course of a couple of years and not finding the finished abilities of a legend that will enter the game.

We will most likely find out a name and more about the new character’s abilities tomorrow, Oct. 19, when the new Stories from the Outlands trailer premieres at 10am CT.

About the author