Bloodhound takes over the Apex Legends store with reissued cosmetics

Several existing Bloodhound cosmetics are now available for purchase once again.

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has flooded the in-game store with previously-available Bloodhound cosmetics.

The special shop event, which is called Young Blood Returns, runs until Aug. 23 and features four new Bloodhound bundles alongside other legendary cosmetics. Respawn featured the Young Blood bundle in a tweet, which includes the legendary Young Blood Bloodhound skin and the legendary Safety First Charge Rifle skin. The bundle is available for 2,600 Apex coins, or roughly $25. Both skins were originally available during season four’s The Old Ways themed event.

Other available bundles are the Blessing of the Allfather bundle, which includes everything in the Young Blood bundle plus the legendary Norse Code Mozambique skin, the epic Copperhead EVA-8 skin, the epic Birds of a Feather Bloodhound emote, and the epic I, Blóðhundr, Will Slatra holospray for 3,500 Apex coins. The Unbreakable Bond bonus bundle grants the legendary Quoth the Raven Bloodhound banner, the epic Unbreakable Bond Bloodhound pose, and a bonus Bloodhound pack for 900 Apex coins. The Old Ways New Dawn bundle includes the epic Niflheim Hundr Bloodhound skin, the epic Raven’s Watch Prowler skin, and the epic Exploration Bloodhound frame for 2,150 Apex coins.

In addition to the bundles, players can also purchase two Bloodhound emotes separately. The epic Nevermore skydive emote, which sees Bloodhound falling with a group of ravens, is available for 1,000 Apex coins. The legendary With Honor finisher, a respectful post-death gesture, costs 1,250 Apex coins.

These items are available alongside last week’s Vantage launch bundle, which was released for the new legend, and the usual weekly rotation of limited-time cosmetics for other legends. The Young Blood Returns special runs until Aug. 23.