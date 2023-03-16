Best Response Curve settings for Apex Legends

If you want to reach your fullest potential in Apex Legends, you’ll need to find the best settings to suit your playstyle. It’s an important piece of the puzzle, especially on a controller.

But while there are a number of things you can fine-tune, Response Curve is a game changer. It determines how the stick’s analog input is used to turn your view, and in turn, how the crosshair moves in response to movement.

There are five Response Curve settings: Classic, Steady, Fine Aim, High Velocity, and Linear. The best one comes down to preference , but some are objectively better.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Best overall: Classic

Classic is the best overall setting. It’s the most balanced and familiar-feeling Response Curve option—even more so among players who were already used to Titanfall and Titanfall 2.

Best alternative: Steady

Steady is an excellent setting for those seeking a balance between firm control and fast aim. It’s ideal for those who have grown up playing Call of Duty and want Apex to feel similar.

Best for snipers: Fine Aim

As the name suggests, Fine Aim is specialized for small, gradual adjustments, making it the perfect setting for snipers. It trades speed for precision, making it easier to secure headshots.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Best for run and gun: High Velocity

High Velocity has the quickest response time of all the settings on the list. It’s the perfect fit for players who like to be always on the move while running and gunning down one foe to the next. It is quite sensitive, however, so it could make shooting enemies from afar quite difficult.

Best for raw input: Linear

If you’re looking for a setting that makes the crosshair move exactly where you’re aiming without any assistance, look no further than Linear. The problem, however, is that even if you master it, drift issues with your controller could be even more noticeable when using this setting.