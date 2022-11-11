Best places to land on Broken Moon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas

Broken Moon has been called a return to form for Apex Legends maps. Added at the beginning of season 15, the map is the fifth battle royale battlefield to join the game, coming on the heels of Storm Point in season 11. It’s the second largest map in the game, coming in at just slightly larger than World’s Edge, and its layout feels more similar to old maps like Kings Canyon than the experimental format the development team took with Storm Point.

While Broken Moon hasn’t been out in the wild for all that long, players are already starting to get a feel for its best loot zones, hot drops, and hidden treasures. Its Zip Rail system acts as a unique rotational device that sets it apart from other maps, while its extra-large POIs are aimed at reducing chaotic early-game fights and giving squads enough room to breathe on drop.

Looking for a new place to drop on Broken Moon or just want to brush up on the map’s fundamentals? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to drop on Broken Moon

Like Apex‘s other maps, the best drop points on Broken Moon depend on what you want to do when you hit the ground. If you want to take an early fight and use your victory to upgrade your EVO shield and snag loot from other players, your best bet is to drop somewhere in the center of the map. POIs like Terraformer, both North and South Promenade, Stasis Array, and The Core have proven popular so far, so you’re almost certain to find at least one other squad in those areas to chase after.

An important thing to note about Terraformer and The Core is that they’re both extra-large POIs. According to the dev team, these zones are twice as large as the average POI and provide space for up to four squads to land comfortably and have enough space to loot quickly without fighting over gear with everyone else. Terraformer is better for defensive teams, who can take and hold the upper room of the structure and point their scopes down at the POI’s “legs.” On the flip side, The Core’s long sightlines and flat ground make it best for movement legends and those looking to take long-range fights.

If you’d rather get your feet under you before you fight, there are a few edge POIs that are less traveled than those in the center. Production Yard is a high-tier loot zone that has a huge amount of loot stashed throughout its interior corridors and the launch pad in the back. This large interior zone means that you’re also relatively protected from players passing by on its nearby Zip Rails, which lets your squad be more proactive about how they take fights.

Another good looting POI is Breaker Wharf. Its two large buildings provide plenty of cover for even non-movement legends while also allowing for pot shots and long-range fights between structures. It’s also a high-tier loot zone, as are most of the POIs on the outer fringes of the map, which provides more incentive to drop there. Just make sure you’re keeping a close eye on the ring: Breaker Wharf is very out of the way, and its Zip Rails run mostly parallel to the edge of the map rather than toward its interior, so you’ll probably have to do some running.

Rotational zones on Broken Moon

Your biggest aid to rotation on Broken Moon is the map’s extensive network of Zip Rails. These structures function much like ziplines, but they’re much longer and they increase your speed as you ride along them, allowing you to move from one area to another much more quickly than if you were on foot. Zip Rails are scattered everywhere on the map, so chances are there’s one near you at any given time.

One of the busiest rotational zones on Broken Moon is the double whammy of North Promenade and South Promenade. These long, horizontal POIs can be passed through on their lowest level or climbed to find additional loot inside. Many of the game’s Zip Rails end here, funneling players toward the center of the map to increase conflict potential. Beware if you’re moving through either of the Promenades to get to another zone: chances are good that you’ll come across another squad either in the POIs themselves or in the small buildings between them and The Core.

Another potential rotational zone is from The Divide to Terraformer. While you could just walk between the cliffs and end up on the north side of Terraformer, most players will probably opt to take the Zip Rail to move faster. Taking either of the Zip Rails leading out of The Divide will pass you through another POI: the north Zip Rail leads you through Eternal Gardens before depositing you between Terraformer and North Promenade, while the south Zip Rail skirts you right through Bionomics before leading to Atmostation. The choice between taking the Zip Rail and opening yourself players in another POI or walking through the cliffs at a slower rate of speed is an important one.

Be careful whenever you’re moving through The Core or Terraformer on your way to another part of the map. Both of these POIs have areas that grant long sightlines, enabling players using long-range weapons to see your squad from a long way off and potentially get the jump on you. The best way to get through these areas without prompting a fight is to stick to their outskirts and hug the cliffs surrounding them. Avoid the temptation to use the Zip Rails unless you’re being chased: you can easily be seen and shot at when you use them.

Broken Moon’s best loot zones

We’ve covered a few of these already, but there are some great loot spots on Broken Moon. The aforementioned Production Yard has a lot of high-quality loot concentrated in a relatively small, protected area, so it’s a great place to land if you don’t want to be disturbed while looting—assuming no other squads land near you, of course. You can then quickly zip either north or south to hit up other POIs and upgrade your gear even further.

If you’d rather test your luck and search for a fully-kitted weapon, Stasis Array and Atmostation are the places to be. Both of these POIs are frequently designated as hot loot zones, meaning they have a higher-than-usual concentration of great loot. Neither of these places has more than medium-tier loot normally, so this is your chance to drop somewhere different. Note that as always, hot loot zones attract a lot of players looking to fight early, so be prepared to throw down on drop if you want good loot.

If good loot is your goal, avoid landing anywhere between Stasis Array and Terraformer unless the former is chosen as a hot loot zone. All of these smaller locations have poor-quality loot and you won’t find much of it. Instead, aim for the fringes of the map, which generally have better supplies in exchange for usually being further away from the ring’s eventual position. Most of the small buildings and zones scattered across the Zip Rails have low-quality loot too, so don’t expect to find much between POIs.

Broken Map is a great addition to the Apex battle royale map pool. It makes things more fair for non-movement legends with the Zip Rail system while preserving much of the play that made previous maps fun. Its more open-ended structure and large size allow for plenty of unique rotational opportunities and loot grabs while (possibly) reducing the frequency of bad hot drops. If you’re playing for keeps, just make sure you have a strategy in mind before you touch down.