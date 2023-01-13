Apex’s Valkyrie voice actor brings character to life with stunning cosplay

Apex Legends’ cast of characters is continuing to grow with each season, adding more talented voice actors to bring each new legend to life. Many dedicated members of the English cast find themselves more wrapped up in the world of Apex, either directly interacting with the player base or involved in other content creation surrounding the community. Crypto’s voice actor frequently streams on Twitch, Mirage appeared at the 2019 Game Awards, and, most recently, Valkyrie’s voice actor cosplayed her own character.

Apex and cosplay have always been intertwined with each other, with the introduction of a new legend each season bringing a broader cast to the player base. Each new character is a gateway for more of the community to express their love for certain characters by dressing up as them, embodying them to the best degree. This is best highlighted from past PlayApex tweets, which showcase many cosplays of Apex characters promoting each day of the ALGS Championship.

Erika Ishii voices Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara, who was first introduced to Apex in season nine, alongside the addition of the Bocek compound bow and arrows as a new ammo type, the Arenas game mode, the deadeye’s tempo and shatter caps hop-ups, and the first map changes to Olympus.

Never dreamed I'd have a girlfriend who'd ask to cosplay my canon gf. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VWbiMYrfNA — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) January 11, 2023

Alongside Ishii is her girlfriend, who cosplayed as Loba, introduced in season five. The two characters have many close interactions with each other, bonding during season nine’s The Legacy Antigen and season 11’s Trouble in Paradise quest events. Many in-game voice lines also hint at their relationship, with flirtatious lines between the two characters frequently updated with each season and quest story.

Ishii has been a voice actress since 1992 and is also known for other prominent roles such as Ana Bray in Destiny 2, Lumu in Halo Infinite, Ruth Dzeng in Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Many fans have become acquainted with Ishii through Valkyrie and have been thoroughly impressed with her cosplay, with additional tweets referencing fan artists of Apex as inspiration for the photoshoot. The widespread positive reception to her cosplay has amazed many fans and led Ishii to discuss possible future cosplay photos of Valkyrie.