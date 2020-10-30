Apex’s season 7 will feature “revamped” battle pass and add skins for Wraith, Octane, and the R-99

We're in love with Wraith's new look already.

Apex Legends’ next season will bring a “simplified” and “streamlined” battle pass with legendary skins for some of the most popular legends and weapons in the game, according to game director Chad Grenier. The new changes aim to make challenges feel simpler and more comfortable.

The season seven battle pass is also bringing in new skins for Wraith, Octane, and the R-99, all unlocked from level 25 onward.

The streamlined battle pass aims to provide a more straightforward and comfortable progression. Instead of the old XP model, season seven will measure levels in stars. Completing challenges awards stars, and 10 stars equal one battle pass level.

The new season is adding another quality of life change for battle pass progression, too. The list of daily and weekly challenges will be available both on the main menu and in-game. Daily and nearly-finished weekly objectives will show up when waiting for a match or when using the map in-game, so players can see which character to choose or which weapon to find mid-match to clear their challenges.

Wraith, Octane, and the R-99 are all getting a visual overhaul in the battle pass. Wraith’s High Class legendary skin gives the interdimensional skirmisher a completely different style, complete with a vest and a new hairdo. Octane’s Fast Fashion dresses the daredevil in a blue-and-gold color scheme with polygonal patterns, an exposed torso, and a technologic visor instead of his usual goggles.

The R-99 is getting a new, reactive skin just in time for its return to floor loot. The Cutting Edge cosmetic is available at level 100, complete with another rendition of the skin at level 110.

The streamlined battle pass will go live when season seven launches on Nov. 4.