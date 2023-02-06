Apex’s ranked and casual maps will rotate between Broken Moon, World’s Edge, and Storm Point in season 16

Apex Legends players will have to be familiar with Broken Moon, Storm Point, and World’s Edge in season 16—especially if they’re planning on playing ranked. Competitive maps will also rotate in 24-hour stints starting in Revelry, bringing some freshness to the competitive mode.

The triad of maps in season 16 includes the newly released Broken Moon, the classic World’s Edge, and the divisive Storm Point. World’s Edge has been a staple of ranked matches for a few seasons now, while Broken Moon maintains its seat in the spotlight due to being the new kid on the block. Storm Point returns after its latest appearance during season 14. Kings Canyon and Olympus will sit out of the map pool for the time being, despite the fan-favorite Olympus having its time cut short in season 15.

World’s Edge has enjoyed plenty of time in the sun. It has been in the map rotation (either in casual or competitive) since season 13, and it’s also one of the oldest and most established maps in the game. Broken Moon and Storm Point, the two newest maps in Apex, will appear alongside the veteran throughout the season.

As a new addition in Revelry, though, the map rotation this season will apply to both casual and competitive modes, though presumably with a difference in their rotation times.

Throughout season 16, the competitive mode will rotate between the three arenas on tap, with a new map every 24 hours for the duration of the season. This means players no longer have to dive into the same map each split, which provides some dynamism and variety to the ranked grind. It’s also a significant departure from the two-map model established in February 2020, which lasted until season 16.

The rotating map system is the only novelty coming to the competitive mode this season, though. Despite the variable venues, the rest of the ranked season will take place normally, with a midseason split, a soft reset, and no other major changes to the playlist at the start of season 16.

Players can try out the new map rotation, as well as the new Nemesis AR and the overhauled classes, when Revelry releases on Feb. 14.