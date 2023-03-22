Apex players share 3 tips that will instantly level up your ranked play

Apex Legends is a battle royale that includes many variables, from character abilities to the maps’ various landmarks. But game knowledge isn’t everything when it comes to performance. Players need to master their favorite legends, learn strategy, and improve in other areas to get better and be able to carry games.

In a recent thread on Reddit, Apex players shared tips they’d give to friends starting the game for the first time—and they’re well worth reading.

Three tips stood out on top:

Don’t take every fight.

Don’t be afraid to take fights.

Push fights when your team gets a knock or two [shield] cracks.

“These three tips are what got me out of gold; aim and legend choice aren’t as important as these,” the highest-voted comment read.

“I’m in diamond and still can’t consistently oneclip. Aim in this game is very overrated for 90% of the playerbase,” another said.

These tips might seem contradictory at first, but knowing exactly when to engage a team is key in Apex. In middle and even high Elo matches, the outcome of a fight is often decided before it starts.

Even if you have the perfect aim and you’re fully equipped, you can still lose a fight in Apex if you’re in a strategically worse position than your opponents.

This can be evaluated based on several criteria: who has the high ground, how much the team has looted, and even what the chances are of being caught in a crossfire.

“Don’t take every fight” means evaluating your strategic strength compared to your opponents before engaging them (which will reveal your position and start a fight most of the time).

If you understand you’re in a better position than your opponents, you should look for the best way to engage and start a fight rather than running in the opposite direction. Since the map progressively shrinks in Apex, you’ll likely end up facing them eventually anyway.

That’s where the “Don’t be afraid to take fights” tip is important as well. The last tip helps you understand when to engage and commit rather than shooting enemies from afar. If you let opponents recharge their shields and top themselves off before committing, your initial bullets will be rendered useless.

Apex players explained that aim is important, but not as much of a priority as knowing how to rotate, what to look for, and how to control areas. In the best-case scenario, players will improve in all of these aspects while earning more experience.