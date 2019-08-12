Apex Legends players are hitting shots so insane, they “get you reported”

After one Apex Legends player hit a Wingman shot that was so insane, it likely got reported, others in the community have responded with some crazy plays of their own.

In a first-person shooter with such a high skill cap like Apex, players who hit crazy shots from across the map are often met with suspicion. When one player posted a video where they hit a long-range Wingman shot that eliminated an enemy, other fans rose to the occasion, claiming their shots were so good that it got them reported.

r/apexlegends – For the guy with the long range Wingman shot that definitely got him reported, I raise you this

In one video, the player grabbed a P2020 pistol while firefights could be heard all around them. The player then jumped on a zipline and fired one shot toward an explosion, knocking an unsuspecting enemy down. “For the guy with the long range Wingman shot that definitely got him reported, I raise you this,” the player said.

Another fan was scouting on a roof when they saw a player skydive to a distant location in front of them.

r/apexlegends – Gotta love shots that get you reported 🤙

Armed with their R-301 assault rifle, the player took one shot and killed their opponent instantly. “Gotta love shots that get you reported,” the player said.

In another example, a fan playing as Caustic saw bullets flying out of the smoke and gas in front of them. After one Wingman bullet, the gunfire stopped and the opponent was taken down.

r/apexlegends – If anyone was reported, it was me

So the next time you get clipped by a pistol from 400 meters out, fight the gut reaction to report the enemy and accept it—they’re probably better than you.