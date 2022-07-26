Apex players concerned about more leaked changes to Kings Canyon

At this point, unless you’ve been completely oblivious to the amount of teasers Apex Legends has thrown at its players over the last several months, you know that Skull Town is returning to Kings Canyons in season 14. But there’s also more map changes proposed for the newest update to Apex’s original map.

First, let’s get to Skull Town. There were magazine teasers in Lifeline’s Clinic that said the Kings Canyon salvage operation was complete. There was what appeared to be Skull Town in the trailer for the Gaiden event. Now, there’s literally a picture of Skull Town in the promotional images for season 14.

rebuilt skulltown in background pic.twitter.com/tGP1C5JBpI — HYPERMYST (@HYPERMYSTx) July 25, 2022

Skull Town is for sure back. It looks like a smaller version of Skull Town, with the logo of the Apex games adorning the skull this time. But it seems that New Skull Town will be open for business in a couple weeks.

That’s clearly the centerpiece change of the season 14 map updates, but various leaks and rumors also have changes coming to The Cage, Market, and other places in the center of the map. Reddit user MaxUKBG compiled all of the rumored and leaked changes and even compiled a new minimap, showing several chokepoints blocked up or destroyed, while others are widened or made more accessible.

The Cage has had its upper levels removed, preventing the POI from becoming a contest of who can land at the top the quickest, and Hillside Outpost has been completely removed. There’s also been some significant changes in the caves outside of Market, changing routes and chokepoints, and it appears the narrow pathways between the cliffs in the center of the map, as well as the respawn beacon that was once there, are now completely gone.

The changes have been met with trepidation by both users on Reddit and some of the game’s pros and content creators, who mostly see the changes as removing potential landing spots and loot from the game.

This is by far the worst map update they have ever planned to do. Cage loot already sucks and we are removing the top floor which arguably has the best loot 💀 — Light (@lightstarjo) July 26, 2022

How the loot situation sorts itself out with the addition of new POIs and the removal of old ones remains to be seen. And, as with all leaks and rumors, none of these changes are going to come to the game with 100 percent certainty. There’s always potential for changes and inaccurate rumors.

Players will have to see for itself when season 14 kicks off on Aug. 9.