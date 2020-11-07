Apex players can launch themselves from the Trident with Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook

Apex Legends players are enjoying Olympus, the latest map introduced to the game, and all of the unique features it has to offer.

One of those features is a new vehicle called the Trident, which is big enough to quickly carry a full squad around the map. Some players have found an even faster way to cross the map by combining Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook, Octane’s jump pad, and the Trident.

The Trident can bounce off Octane’s jump pad like other objects, which sends the vehicle high into the air. This is a useful trick on its own, but players are combining this strategy with Pathfinder’s grapple to move even faster.

Players can launch themselves long distances by grappling onto the Trident while it is in the air. If the Trident is launched into the air from an elevated position, Pathfinder can easily cross a significant portion of the map in seconds. This tactic can be used to escape the storm quickly or to escape a dangerous situation.

The maneuver does take practice to master as it is tricky to control Pathfinder’s flight path, but most players should master it after a few tries. It is unclear if this was an intended feature or an oversight, but Pathfinder players should use it to their advantage.

Pathfinder recently received several updates, including changes to his Grapple Hook. Respawn updated the ability to no longer require players to hit the ground for it to be considered finished to avoid punishing players for “chaining grappling hook perfectly into other movement mechanics.” The cooldown for the ability was also dropped to 35 seconds and capped at 35 seconds, depending on air time. Launching yourself off the Trident will likely result in a long cooldown, but it is still worth it to quickly traverse the map.