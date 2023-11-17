Apex players are using respawn beacons to trick their unsuspecting opponents

Big brain moves.

Mad Maggie rushing towards the camera with an angry look
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players are getting more and more creative with respawn beacons to the point they’re not dropping them to respawn fallen teammates, but to bait out enemy teams instead.

In a Nov. 16 Reddit post, players revealed they drop down respawn beacons to improve their tactical advantage against enemy squads.

Why the immediate respawn beacons?
byu/diemodemdie inapexlegends

When a respawn beacon is deployed, it leaves a small circular structure that’s tall enough to protect a crouching legend behind it. Apex players realized this could be used as a cover similar to how they can use the knockdown shields of fallen squadmates.

In a fast-paced game like Apex, nobody knows when an attack is coming their way. As such, putting down a respawn beacon even when there are no players to revive is a move that players find to be effective. The beacon can be used as a cover. This is essential in open-field scenarios where there isn’t much to hide behind. Additionally, players can also use this offensively when pushing an enemy team.

Players have also suggested using respawn beacons as bait. The logic to this is that enemy squads assume a deployed beacon means a team is struggling. This will lead to enemy squads pushing with this wrong assumption only to find out that it was a trap cleverly laid out for them. Just be sure you’re ready to retaliate against a full frontal assault.

Related

Apex Legends players share the tips and tricks every player should master
HisWattson gives tips and tricks to succeeding as a solo queue player in ranked Apex

Tricks like this are what makes Apex more than just a brute force aim-and-shoot FPS. It also requires being resourceful and having the ability to make split-second decisions, especially in high-tension scenarios where numerous squads are shooting at each other. Keeping this trick in mind might be the difference between winning the game and getting sent back to the lobby.

Author

Cedric Pabriga
A freelance writer who mostly covers VTubers, Smash Ultimate, Genshin Impact, and industry news. He has three years of experience in video games journalism and his bylines can be found on sites such as IGN, IntoTheSpine, and Dot Esports. If he's not working, he's either listening to music or playing another RPG he got his hands on. Either that, or getting lost at a random place.

Latest Articles