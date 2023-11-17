Apex players are using respawn beacons to trick their unsuspecting opponents

Apex Legends players are getting more and more creative with respawn beacons to the point they’re not dropping them to respawn fallen teammates, but to bait out enemy teams instead.

In a Nov. 16 Reddit post, players revealed they drop down respawn beacons to improve their tactical advantage against enemy squads.

When a respawn beacon is deployed, it leaves a small circular structure that’s tall enough to protect a crouching legend behind it. Apex players realized this could be used as a cover similar to how they can use the knockdown shields of fallen squadmates.

In a fast-paced game like Apex, nobody knows when an attack is coming their way. As such, putting down a respawn beacon even when there are no players to revive is a move that players find to be effective. The beacon can be used as a cover. This is essential in open-field scenarios where there isn’t much to hide behind. Additionally, players can also use this offensively when pushing an enemy team.

Players have also suggested using respawn beacons as bait. The logic to this is that enemy squads assume a deployed beacon means a team is struggling. This will lead to enemy squads pushing with this wrong assumption only to find out that it was a trap cleverly laid out for them. Just be sure you’re ready to retaliate against a full frontal assault.

Tricks like this are what makes Apex more than just a brute force aim-and-shoot FPS. It also requires being resourceful and having the ability to make split-second decisions, especially in high-tension scenarios where numerous squads are shooting at each other. Keeping this trick in mind might be the difference between winning the game and getting sent back to the lobby.