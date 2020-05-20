Apex Legends writer explains why Bangalore can’t return home yet

Despite being a decorated soldier and one of the few legends in the Outlands, Bangalore only wants one thing—to go back home.

Respawn senior writer Manny Hagopian expanded on Apex Legends’ lore today, discussing the obstacles that stand in Bangalore’s way of returning to her family. Even though every legend has won the Apex Games “at least once,” the soldier hasn’t made enough money to go back home yet.

Every Legend has won at least once, that’s what makes them a Legend. And no, she hasn’t made enough. It’s also not just about money to get home, it’s about finding someone daring enough to get her home. The trip is many many years and could lead to a dead end. — Manny Hagopian (@MannyHagopian) May 20, 2020

“It’s also not just about money to get home, it’s about finding someone daring enough to get her home,” Hagopian said. “The trip is many many years and could lead to a dead end.”

Bangalore was the top of her class at the IMC Military Academy and eventually joined the IMC fleet, according to EA. But after being ambushed, the soldier was forced to join the Apex Games to raise money for passage back to the IMC home base.

But money is only one aspect, according to Hagopian. Since the trip would be perilous and there’s seemingly a chance that her family is no longer there, the Professional Soldier needs some help. Luckily, the Apex Games are filled with plenty of “daring” combatants who could potentially lend Bangalore a hand.

While this is only a small tidbit of information, Apex fans can likely expect more interesting lore to be revealed this season.