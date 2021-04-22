Apex Legends will get an Arena mode next season, gameplay reveal scheduled for April 26

Apex Legends is ready to go beyond battle royale next season.

The latest launch trailer released today confirmed an Arena mode spearheaded by Ash. Fans will get a first look at the new mode during a gameplay reveal on April 26.

There’s nowhere to hide this season, Legends. Ready to find out if you’re predator or prey? 🏹



Discover your true nature when Apex Legends – Legacy launches May 4! pic.twitter.com/0tDA5XuvDS — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 22, 2021

The three-vs-three mode will presumably pit two teams of three players against each other to determine the ultimate survivor, although it's unclear if it'll be a “best of” mode or if it'll closely follow the Team Deathmatch-style model. It will also be a permanent addition to Apex with a completely different matchmaking queue.

Respawn has adopted the narrative of moving Apex "beyond battle royale" and that expansion will finally come next season. The addition of an Arena mode will be visceral to helping the game draw players who aren't fond of the battle royale genre and to offer a refreshing new way for veterans to experience the game.

This isn't the first time Respawn has experimented outside of the battle royale ruleset with Apex, though. The Winter Express game mode is a staple of its Holo-Day Bash event and has three squads fight against each other to control a train. The Arenas mode, however, marks the first time Apex is opening up a new, permanent game mode outside of its main genre.

The new mode will debut in Apex's next season, Legacy, slated for launch on May 4. But fans will get an early look at the mode with the first official gameplay reveal on April 26.