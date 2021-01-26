Apex Legends’ upcoming 30-30 Repeater Rifle lets you charge shots when ADSing

Apex Legends’ season eight gameplay trailer shared a sneak peek at the next weapon, the 30-30 Repeater Rifle, today. It’s a hard-hitting gun that charges shots when aiming down sights.

Hip-firing the 30-30 lets players unleash a series of bullets (its rate of fire seems similar to the G7 Scout's), but its real specialty is its ADS mechanic. Aiming down sights charges a potent shot and the weapon displays an indicator that shows when the projectile is fully loaded.

Related: Everything we know about Fuse in Apex Legends

The 30-30 seems to have two different firing modes. Instead of cycling through them manually, however, its functioning depends on whether players are aiming down sights—similar to Ash's Viper Rifle in Overwatch, which has a fast-firing, weaker shot when hip firing and a slower, stronger projectile when ADSing.

Before the gameplay trailer, all fans had to go on about the 30-30 was its description on the official website: “Salvo's most popular weapon, this lever-action rifle picks apart the opposition with hard-hitting rounds.” The cinematic gave players a sneak peek of how the new weapon could work, but some of its details—including ammo type, damage, magazine capacity, and compatible accessories—have not yet been released.

The 30-30 will be the latest weapon to come to the Apex Games after season six introduced the Volt, a fast-firing energy SMG that's quickly turned into a powerhouse thanks to its rate of fire and damage. Respawn seems to have slowed down weapon launches in Apex after season five, releasing them every other season.

Players can get their hands on the 30-30 Repeater Rifle (and its custom animations) when season eight, Mayhem, drops on Feb. 2.