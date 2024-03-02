Category:
Apex Legends star Albralelie taking indefinite break from competing, citing ‘toxic’ viewerbase

Stepping back.
Sometimes, you need to prioritize yourself in the fluctuating world of esports, and after five long years, Apex Legends superstar Mac “Albralelie” Beckwith is choosing to recollect and reconsider his path forward.

The 23-year-old announced that after this coming Sunday, he will step back from the pro Apex scene for the foreseeable future, shifting priorities to caring for his own mental health. One of the reasons for his decision was due to the rising toxicity that he has faced over the last few years and how it has tainted his stream and his view of the competitive scene.

“The competitive viewer base has done a number on making my mental worse, turned my chat into a toxic place, and I’m sure has pushed some of my core viewers away,” Albralelie said. “I know I’ve been a comp player for a long time and am known, so its expected to get hate here and there, but it’s been over the top lately and I feel many of you forget that I’m human just like you.”

Although he will keep playing Apex on stream, Albralelie’s main goal is to play games and have fun, which is something he feels he “lost somewhere along the way.” Additionally, he wants to become more active in his community, whether that’s through clip ratings, live coaching sessions, or even hosting his own small tournaments.

Albralelie has won nine championships throughout his storied career and has been one of the most popular Apex players in the scene. Many players shared sympathies with the star on social media, although some were adamant that he’ll return even stronger to prove his doubters wrong.

“You’re giving in to the people that want to see you fail, and if you quit you’re making their day,” Tyler “Dezignful” Gardner said. “The negative will always stand out more than the positive but you can’t focus on it. Put your head down and grind and bounce back for yourself and nobody else.

