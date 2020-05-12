Image via Respawn Entertainment Image via Respawn Entertainment Image via Respawn Entertainment Image via Respawn Entertainment Image via Respawn Entertainment Image via Respawn Entertainment Image via Respawn Entertainment Image via Respawn Entertainment Image via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ fifth season introduced massive changes to Kings Canyon today. Loba destroyed a Hammond Robotics facility below Skull Town and took down the POI with it. The neighboring Thunderdome is also out of the rotation for good and the ruins created a new area, The Broken Coast.

Respawn also tweaked Relay and Wetlands to breathe new life into a somewhat deserted part of the map, with significant changes to its northeast corner. The two POIs gave way to huge structures with Charge Towers that will top off the ultimate of any legend standing nearby.

Kings Canyon has seen plenty of changes with season five. Here’s everything that’s new.

Skull Town destroyed

One of the most popular areas in Kings Canyon bit the dust. Skull Town and the Thunderdome collapsed after Loba blew up an underground facility and gave way to a new area called The Broken Coast, which houses a new POI called Salvage and the ruins of the old facility.

Salvage is an industrial rig that props up the Leviathan skull that gave Skull Town its name. The small installation features a couple of housing blocks and walkways and connects to Market and Gauntlet. A new zipline balloon also allows players to traverse the crater and reach Octane’s Gauntlet, close to Airbase. The new region extends all the way to Market and Water Treatment and allows quick rotations to the lower half of the map.

Relay and Wetlands give way to The Rig and Capacitor

The northeast corner of the map consisted of Relay and Wetlands, two mostly-uninhabited POIs. The lack of popularity among the drop spots made them a safe and loot-filled drop zone for players who wanted to gear up and didn’t mind running all the way to less remote POIs.

Fortune’s Favor spruced up both areas with the creation of two new points, The Rig and Capacitor. As evidenced by its name, The Rig is a huge crane that connects to the (now broken) relay and neighbors both Capacitor and Swamps. Like in the previous map, dropping in this area will offer a longer, loot-filled route to the center of the map.

Capacitor is an overhaul to Wetlands. The open, wooded area gave way to a more closed hub with several nearby camps. Its shape draws players together. While squads that dropped in Wetlands could never meet in a match, Capactior’s circular format and abundant loot make teams more likely to stumble upon each other.

The new area also houses several Charge Towers, another new feature added with season five. The glowing pylons will charge the ultimate of neighboring legends—and there are a handful of them scattered over Capacitor. The promise of good loot and a fully-charged ultimate can be an attractive offer for players who need a landing spot.

Charge Towers work particularly well with Loba’s ultimate, Black Market Boutique. An instant ultimate charge allows her to vacuum loot from the area and save her squad some time on rotations. It also allows them to procure attachments or healing items after an initial round of looting. Depending on the dropship’s path, Capacitor can be an empty, loot-filled landing zone that allows players to rotate to the middle of the map.