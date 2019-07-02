Apex Legend’s season 2, week 1 challenges are here— and they are pretty unimaginative

Apex Legends just launched its first-ever weekly challenges as part of its second battle pass.

The challenges, offering a series of rewards from Battle Pass levels to EXP, task the player with completing a set amount of missions weekly until the end of season two.

While Fortnite and other battle royale games have been doing this for a while now, this is Apex Legends’ first ever set of challenges— and they are pretty lackluster.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself

Week 1 Challenges

Deal 200 damage in Skull Town – 1BP Level

Get 20 headshots with assault rifles – 1BP Level

Get 20 knockdowns as Wraith, Bloodhound, Caustic, or Wattson – 1BP Level

Outlive 200 opponents – 6000 Stars

Pathfinder’s zipline used 10 times by squadmates – 6000 Stars

Get 1 kill with Gibraltar’s Bombardment – 6000 Stars

Loot a legendary body shield 3 times – 6000 Stars

Most of the challenges reward the player for doing specific actions in games, but most of them are just around firefights. There isn’t anything like dropping in a certain area or completing a set task or hiding a hidden gimick that really make them stand out.

Still, its good at least to have challenges, unlike last season, so this is a step in the right direction.