Apex Legends reportedly could get a new limited-time mode tomorrow

Apex Legends might be getting a new limited-time mode tomorrow, according to well-known data miner iLootGames. The LTM will make players spawn with a pistol and a body shield, with better-quality variants as the event progresses.

The new mode will be called “Battle Armor,” according to iLootGames. Its description in the files says that players will spawn with armor and a pistol, which will make hot-dropping considerably more chaotic. The LTM will also reportedly disable armor spawns across the map, forcing players to rely on shield cells or looting death boxes to refill their body shields.

Instead of one short-lived LTM, Apex is pushing several iterations of the mode each with different gear. Modes will rotate approximately every three days, showering players with better armor over time. The first version of the LTM is reportedly scheduled to kick off tomorrow, April 24, and the final version should end on May 5.

The base version of Battle Armor spawns players with white shields and unspecified pistols, but the second version will reportedly give players blue armor. Players will spawn with purple shields in the third version of the mode and Battle Armor Evolved will give players an Evo Shield from the start, according to the data miner.

The first version of the mode will be available between April 24 and 27, according to iLootGames. Players will spawn with level two shields between April 27 and 29 and level three body armor between April 29 and May 1. Battle Armor Evolved kicks off on May 1 and ends on May 5, the scheduled date for the season five launch.

Despite mentions of the mode in the game files, Respawn hasn’t officially confirmed the Battle Armor LTM. Assuming that the limited-time mode is making its way to Apex on the data-mined date, Respawn will likely confirm it today.