Apex Legends players found a glitch to survive until the last second in ranked

Apex Legends players have found a way to get underneath the Olympus map, which is in rotation for ranked games, and are gaining free Ladder Points without any penalty, players reported.

A user caught the attention of the community in a Reddit thread from Sept. 22, where they showed their team winning a game at the last second against an invisible enemy.

“Players are hanging out underneath the Olympus map for Ws. For anyone finding themselves in this situation, use syringes,” reads the thread’s description.

In the video, we can see an enemy being downed by the ring’s damage on the kill feed, but they’re nowhere to be seen on the map. Since it’s the last zone, you get killed by just four ticks of the zone.

It’s impossible for a player to survive any longer in the zone, which means they can only be above or below the team, and not outside of the zone. In the comments, players confirmed this was done by reaching a location underneath the map, and some have shared other occurrences where this happened.

One of them shared a screenshot showing a player exploiting the glitch to get underneath the map by spectating them in a game. This is a major issue because high-tier players are exploiting the glitch to get free LP without being punished by the developer.

At the time of writing, one of the alleged cheaters reached Predator and survived for over 15 minutes in all of their games, only losing points in one of them. They were pointed out by the community on Sept. 9, and they have yet to get banned or suspended for exploiting the glitch on Olympus.

Since players can still do it without recourse, more might start exploiting this glitch in the near future until the developer reacts to this specific exploit. If it happens to you, remember to heal as fast as you can to try and outlast the cheaters.

The top comment of the thread advised to voluntarily take one tick of the ring so you can start using the med kit earlier and get it to heal you before it’s too late. It’s tight timing, but it’ll help you tremendously if you get it right.

