Apex Legends players can see enemies while respawning, but devs say not to worry

An Apex Legends player encountered a bug that let them see the opponent while they were respawning from a dropship, and developers already have an eye on it.

On Nov. 2, an Apex player posted a clip of the bug where were able to look at what was happening to another team on the ground. Normally, players aren’t able to do this as it can be used to reveal the location of teams during crucial moments of the match.

During the dropship animation in the video above, you can still see the player’s banners at the bottom left side of the screen. But the moment they scrolled and were shown the third-person view of the enemy, the banners on the left side disappeared, which persisted until the moment they dropped.

While the video shows opponents that are pretty close to the respawn point, a different player mentioned they were able to see opponents that weren’t even remotely close to where they were respawning. According to the player, they were on the other side of the map.

Another player mentioned they encountered this very same bug and couldn’t see their teammates on their hud. Players say the disappearance of the nameplates and the occurrence of being able to see enemies could be related.

While this is a strange bug, the Respawn devs are already looking to fix it. A dev commented on the Reddit thread, saying they’ve added this issue to their public bug tracker.

But since it’s still in the investigating tab, we can only assume the devs still don’t know why this bug is occurring. We’ve reached out for comment.