Apex Legends players call for confusing controls to be changed after 4 years of missclicks

Apex Legends has seen many changes over the years, but some things remain the same from launch—and not always for the better.

Fed-up players in a July 24 Reddit thread have begged Respawn Entertainment to bring a long-overdue change to the game.

They pointed to the lack of a designated key for reviving teammates, which is currently the same as interacting with doors. Because of this feature, players keep miss-clicking, preventing them from bringing back their allies to combat and losing precious time.

The player who created the Reddit thread made their case by showing a ranked match where they were eliminated due to opening a door instead of reviving their teammate.

The clip was hilariously edited with a meme from Spiderman where Peter Parker urges his landlord to fix the “damn door.”

“The door is the less important than all other choices, yet Respawn love their doors so much it is imperative that you have to open them,” the top comment on Reddit said.

Apex players expressed frustration over not being able to separate the revive button from the interact command.

It would be a simple tweak from the developers, but Respawn has yet to mention bringing it to the game in the future.

For now, players will have to be careful and aim precisely at their downed teammate to revive them instead of interacting with those damn doors.

