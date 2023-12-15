Apex Legends players agree on worst changes of 2023

Apex Legends saw fewer changes in 2023 than previous years. It still received a lot of new content, but certain changes were far from warmly welcomed. Players came together online to agree on Apex Legends’ worst changes of 2023, and most fans are hoping 2024 will be a better year for the game.

In a Reddit thread from Dec. 14, a player shared an infographic showing the main content added to Apex Legends over 2023: All the events, two new legends, and more—but no new map. That’s not what players remembered most from 2023, however.

The Redditor’s infographic provides a handy overview of 2023’s changes. Image via u/wing6781 on Reddit

“Ranked was bad for years but not as bad as this. Make ranked mid again,” wrote the top-voted comment. This year, the developer made significant changes to parts of the game that mostly went untouched in 2022, including adjustments to ranked in Season 17 this summer. Redditors complained that the adjustments encourage players to survive for as long as they can, rather than getting into combat, which is called “ratting.”

In response to the community’s criticism, the developer went the opposite way in Season 19 and made climbing the ladder more challenging to stop players free-farming up to the Predator tier. But, this was considered too extreme by many. In addition to making it harder to earn points, you have to complete trials in a specific number of matches to get to the higher tiers.

In a puzzling design choice, these challenges usually require players to survive rather than fighting, which encourages “ratting” once again. Now, players are begging the developer to revert all the changes from this year and bring back the old ranked system, which was more straightforward.

Not all the changes in 2023 were controversial, though, as other users were more optimistic about the year. “Class reworks, firing range, Revenant reborn, Mixtape were amazing changes. Storm point’s update and Evac towers were a great shake up for the game as well,” another user wrote in the comments. There’s no doubt more changes to ranked will come next year, but the developer has yet to specify exactly what they’ll be.