Apex Legends player uses the Kraber as a shotgun

The Kraber is one of the most powerful weapons in Apex Legends and can be deadly in the hands of a skilled player. Most players use the Kraber to eliminate enemies from long distances, but one skilled player showed that it can be just as powerful up close.

The player and his teammate encountered an enemy team while they were looting a building. The player had a Kraber and Wingman, which are great in long range fights but not the best in close quarters. The Kraber can still be a viable weapon indoors if used correctly, however.

The player hit an impressive no scope on an enemy engaging their teammate which instantly knocked them down. They hit a second shot on another player who their teammate finished off, but another team third-partied and knocked down the players teammate. The player had no choice but to retreat and heal before re-engaging the enemy.

An enemy player pushed just as they refilled their shields and was instantly hit with a Kraber shot. The player knocked down the enemy with an impressive jumping Wingman shot and retreated again to heal before another enemy pushed.

The player hit a final no scope on the last enemy which eliminated the team and secured the area. They proceeded to return to their downed teammate to revive them but were not the kill leader after the impressive chain of kills.