Apex Legends player solos a group of teamers and becomes champion in Duos mode

One Apex Legends player just delivered a cinematic masterpiece, complete with ups, downs, and a happy ending.

Teamers have been growing rampant in Respawn’s battle royale, with squads grouping up with each other to take out their opponents. But one player recently took matters into their own hands by wiping the cheaters and becoming an Apex champion.

“To all you who had to come across teamers, this was for you,” the player said.

As all underdog stories start, the Apex player had the odds stacked against them when they encountered a group of teamers in Duos mode. And since their teammate was eliminated, the Mirage player could only rely on themselves.

Several minutes of bobbing, weaving, bamboozling, and shooting passed, forcing the Mirage to waste plenty of resources. Since the player had to constantly replenish their shields and fire their bullets, it looked grim.

But things picked up when one enemy made the mistake of pushing up. The Mirage player easily took them out—only three to go.

Another enemy Pathfinder decided to also push alone, using their grappling hook to close the gap. But a quick bamboozle and some clean shots led to one dead robot. Two left.

After plenty of shots back and forth and several ultimates later, the player was able to kill both of the remaining opponents with only eight total bullets remaining in both guns.

“You want to team on me?” the player said in victory. “Fuck off, man.”

Teaming has been a growing problem for the battle royale. The issue even came to light in Predator lobbies, when several top Apex players were caught grouping up in ranked. Respawn senior designer Chin Xiang Chong had said “appropriate action” would be taken after investigating the issue.

It’s unclear what the repercussions of teaming are. But it’s apparent that Respawn and the community consider it a form of cheating.