Apex Legends player lands rage-inducing kills with the Kraber

The Kraber is one of the strongest and most unwieldy weapons in Apex Legends. Several players experienced its power firsthand while on the receiving end of its deadly shots in one impressive video.

The impressive clip, posted to the Apex subreddit by WhiteTigerLoL, shows off what they can do when given a Kraber. The video starts when WhiteTigerLoL peeked around a truck on World’s Edge and spotted an enemy standing on one of the map’s sniper perches. The enemy was immediately quickscoped and taken down by a Kraber headshot, which resulted in an instant down, even with full shields.

After landing the shot, WhiteTigerLoL relocated to a better perch, where they spotted another squad on the ground farther ahead. They landed a body shot on one member and downed another as the enemy peeked behind a group of cartons. The final squad wipe came when WhiteTigerLoL landed a shot on an unsuspecting crouched enemy near the entrance to a tunnel, allowing them to push forward on the last remaining team. They used an Octane jump pad, landed a no-scope headshot on an opposing player hiding around the corner, and pulled out their Flatline to finish the final enemy at close range.

Other players in the comments both praised WhiteTigerLoL and complained about the distribution and variety of supply drop weapons. The Kraber has always been a supply drop weapon and, based on its unique one-shot-down mechanic, it likely won’t ever be a floor weapon. With skills like these, though, it seems like WhiteTigerLoL could use any sniper effectively.