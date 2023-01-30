Apex Legends player figures out which characters have the loudest and quietest footsteps

In Apex Legends, audio is paramount to getting the edge in a fight. You’ll often hear an enemy before seeing them, and being taken by surprise can mean the difference between living and dying.

For this reason, approaching your enemies silently will yield better results than engaging with a rogue gunshot from afar. But even when you try to sneak up on enemies, experienced players can still recognize your footsteps and prepare accordingly, which will make things even more difficult.

On Sunday, a player on Reddit figured out which legends have the quietest footsteps and which have the loudest. Thanks to a series of tests, players can know how sneaky they can be depending on which legend they chose at the start of a game.

According to the player, Ash has the most discreet footsteps. “In every test she was either the quietest or second quietest,” they wrote. Seer is more of a question mark, but he also had a lot of situations where he wasn’t spotted easily by enemies.

Both legends are designed to be more discreet, so these results make sense. Ash is designed to hunt her prey, while Seer is a sentinel that can detect enemies before using his passive. It’s part of their gameplay to take their enemies by surprise to get the edge in a fight.

These two legends aside, all the rest have “similar noisiness,” according to the player. “Folks like Octane and Gibraltar were often at the loudest edge of the clump,” they explained. This result is also logical. Octane players often use their stim when running, which makes more noise, and Gibraltar is one of the heaviest legends with Caustic.

To figure out how loud they are, the player conducted a lot of tests. Rather than calculating footsteps on a noise scale, they took into consideration various elements that impact the player’s perception, such as environment, as well as different distances.

Despite the numerous tests, the player couldn’t determine a clear difference in noise level for all legends except Ash and Seer. This shows how well the game is balanced on that matter.