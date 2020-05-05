Apex Legends player bamboozles enemy mid gunfight aboard the Mirage Voyage

One Apex Legends fan took bamboozling to the next level.

An Apex player documented a historic bamboozle aboard the Mirage Voyage yesterday, tricking an entire squad and coming out with three kills.

With holograms of the lovable trickster littering the ship, it’s easy to lose an enemy Mirage amid the chaos of a firefight. And this player masterfully used all the holograms to their advantage.

While the player’s teammates were taken out by the opposing squad, the Mirage simply stood in place and used emotes to blend in with the holograms. Armed with only a Longbow, the player went on the attack and knocked two unsuspecting victims. But with no shields remaining, eliminating the third target would be tricky.

As both players ducked behind cover, the Mirage player sent a decoy out and then quickly stood up and started emoting.

“Watch, watch, watch,” the player said as their teammates broke into laughter.

The player successfully tricked the enemy Caustic, who began searching around the ship for Mirage. When finding the Mirage yielded no results, the Caustic started to revive a fallen ally. This was the cue for the Mirage player to turn around and finish off the enemy for a squad wipe.