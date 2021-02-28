Apex Legends peaks at 198,000 players, breaks into top 5 games on Steam

The game continues to grow as it comes to new platforms.

Apex Legends continues to grow in popularity on several platforms, breaking its own concurrent player record after hitting 198,235 players on Steam yesterday.

EA’s battle royale title has repeatedly hit over the 180,000 player mark for the last week and slowly growing its average player base on Valve’s storefront, according to SteamDB and Steam Charts.

Apex only launched on Steam last Novemeber when EA announced it was going to be rolling out more of its products outside of its own Origin distribution platform. During its launch month, the game averaged around 75,000 players, peaking at 117,193 concurrent players and has maintained a similar number through the new year.

It set a new concurrent record in January, hitting 129,928 players once, but its averages remained the same until February, when the game started gaining more traction.

Over the last 30 days, Apex has averaged nearly 118,000 daily players, an increase of more than 64 percent compared to January. Since reaching its new peak of 198,235 players yesterday, the game has only dipped below 120,000 players once and hit 195,017 active users earlier this morning.

With its new averages and the recent spike, Apex has cemented itself as a top 10 game on Steam, surpassing titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Team Fortress 2, and Rust. It is currently sitting at the fifth most played game on the platform with around 135,000 players, well behind PUBG’s 170,000 active users.

It will be interesting to see if the Apex's Nintendo Switch launch on March 9 pulls any of its Steam users away or if that will only impact console numbers.