Apex Legends’ new patch brings bug fixes for armories, ranked rewards, and more

While the beginning of season 13 was the most successful season launch for Apex Legends yet, several bugs have derailed the game’s momentum several weeks later. On Tuesday, Respawn moved to address more of those issues with a small patch that is now available for players on all platforms.

Among the changes coming to the game with the update is a fix that should prevent players from being able to sneak into closed IMC Armories while other teams are fighting waves of Spectre units.

Just pushed out a @PlayApex client + server patch containing the fixes below 👇 pic.twitter.com/5gK2VO541S — Respawn (@Respawn) June 7, 2022

Soon after the introduction of the armories, players discovered ways in which teams could get into a sealed armory, such as using Ash’s ultimate through small cracks in the ceilings. Players could also use these gaps in the armory geometry to throw grenades onto unsuspecting teams inside. The patch should now create a completely sealed armory once a team begins fighting Spectres. Of course, teams inside the armories will still need to worry about enemies camping outside them, waiting for the doors to open back up.

Also among the fixes are a fix to ranked rewards for high-ranking players, which has been an ongoing issue for the past several seasons. Respawn says players should receive their proper ranked rewards throughout the day today, which suggests the rewards might not update immediately upon installing the patch. Xbox users also got some love, with “next-gen audio distortion” issues being addressed in the fix.

The last major fix Respawn announced was the deletion of sudden noises players broadcasted to all players on a server. These issues were apparently tied to Newcastle putting down his Castle Wall ultimate. Hopefully, players won’t have to worry about getting jump-scared by the random noise any longer, which was easily mistaken for a nearby enemy suddenly making a noise.

The patch also included fixes for “various script errors,” which could relate to a host of different issues. It’s quite possible some of these errors were the issues preventing Loba’s tactical from working properly in several places, as many dataminers found evidence that changes were made to Loba’s bracelet ability with the patch.

I check the patch, saw some changes. Most likely bug fixes



All Newcastle abilities updated

Tournament scripts updated

Loba tactical updated

and some little ui changes



hoping they will release patch notes this time — KralRindo (@kralrindo) June 7, 2022

This is unconfirmed, however, and if Respawn hasn’t announced any fixes for Loba’s tactical as of yet, it’s possible the ability is still bugged.

It’s always good to see bug fixes coming to the game, and that’s true now more than ever. With the ALGS Championship coming up in one month’s time and a slew of events and content updates scheduled for the end of June and early July, Respawn will want Apex in its best possible state.