Apex Legends Mobile: Champions begins next week

Apex Legends Mobile’s third season is beginning on Oct. 18, and it’s introducing new characters to celebrate.

In a tweet shared to the official Mobile account, developer Respawn Entertainment shared Champions’ launch trailer. The video shows off Apex Legends PC and console character Ash, who will presumably be coming to the mobile roster during season three. The trailer also introduced a new character who appears to be a mysterious manager of the Apex Games and what looks to be a new arena where legends can fight with their fists.

Enter the ring in Apex Legends Mobile: Champions starting October 18 and make history. ⚔ pic.twitter.com/aW3pqEFGr2 — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) October 11, 2022

The launch trailer features “mobile-first” legend Fade, who has yet to see a PC and console release. During the trailer, he’s accosted by a large ship that contains the aforementioned arena, which Apex Mobile Intel speculates could be a new town takeover on Kings Canyon. The official announcement tweet uses the language “Enter the ring,” which could point toward a POI similar to Pathfinder’s Fight Night on Olympus in the PC and console version of Apex.

Respawn will almost certainly reveal more information before the season’s release, including additional details like battle pass content, shop rotations, and further details on any new ability perks for Ash. In the meantime, the developer is also gearing up for Apex’s season 15 on PC and console, which is rumored to contain a new map based on Seer’s home planet of Boreas as well as a new legend. Season 15 will likely begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following the conclusion of the Fight or Fright event.

Apex Mobile season three launches on Oct. 18.