Apex Legends’ Loba gets an awesome new Twitch Prime skin

The loot just keeps coming for Twitch Prime users. The latest exclusive Apex Legends skin is now available and it’s for none other than the game’s newest character, Loba.

The Game Master skin kits out Loba in a beautiful blue, gold, brown, and white color scheme. The new legend is ready to kick ass in style and look good doing it with this outfit.

Dress to kill with the the Game Master Loba skin, available through June 18 when you link your #TwitchPrime account.



🐺 : https://t.co/HMPynZXk2l pic.twitter.com/aRB1YhNy1W — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 15, 2020

Loba joins Wraith, Mirage, Revenant, Crypto, and Caustic as legends who have gotten sweet new skins via Twitch Prime. And there’s still more to come with six skins yet to be revealed.

To grab the skin, head over to the Twitch Prime website and link your Twitch account with your EA/Origin account. Once claimed, the skin will appear in your game almost immediately.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Make sure to grab the skin now while you can before a new cosmetic takes its place next month. Loba is not one to leave free loot on the table and neither should any Apex fans.