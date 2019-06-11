Apex Legends June 11 update and patch notes are now live

Apex Legends received a new update early this afternoon, and Respawn has published its full patch notes on Reddit.



All changes are now in effect in all platforms. They are mostly bug changes and small adjustments to in-game elements, so there are no buffs and nerfs for Legends or weapons. All map areas should also remain the same as they were before.



r/apexlegends – Patch Going Live Today for All Platforms r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

One of the biggest gameplay changes that the update brought is that Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps can no longer deal damage through walls. This would happen before in certain situations, but Respawn called it a bug and fixed such interaction. Also, the exploit that allowed players to place Caustic’s traps with no cooldown has been fixed.

An adjustment to the newly-introduced loss forgiveness for the Elite Queue is also live. Respawn wrote it fixed “players not being rewarded with Loss Forgiveness after their teammate left during an Apex Elite match.” From now on, if you’re in an Elite match and fail to reach top five after an ally has quit your match, you should have your loss forgiven and continue to have access to the Elite Queue while keeping your Elite Streak.

Players can now use three configuration commands that they were disabled before, and one of them allows players to set the maximum frames per second they want in their game.

Respawn’s most cryptic change was that it fixed “a number of game logic script errors.” The company has yet to comment on what positive impact this will have for Apex.

You can find the full patch notes on Reddit.

