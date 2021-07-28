Apex Legends fans get first in-game look at Rampage LMG in new video

The Rampage LMG looks even better than we thought.

A new short Apex Legends video has shown off the first in-game look at the Rampage LMG, giving fans a taste of what they can expect in season 10.

Apex Legends content crater staycation walked fans through the details of the Rampage LMG in the video. The new LMG uses the heavy ammo type alongside other weapons like the Spitfire and Wingman. The Rampage has manageable recoil that players can control with a bit of practice.

Meet Rampart's newest invention: the Rampage LMG. Not only does it pack a punch, but a surprising source of firepower as well.



Apex Legends Emergence begins Aug 3.

The Rampage is also the slowest firing weapon in Apex, which will likely take players a while to adjust to and master. But the slow fire rate does allow for precise shots—and the weapon deals massive damage.

Headshots with the Rampage deliver 42 points of damage to the head, 28 to the body, and 24 to extremities. Staycation mentioned that the weapon feels the best in medium to long-range engagements, but it can turn into a devastating close-range gun with the help of a Thermite Grenade.

The Rampage can be charged with a Thermite, which significantly increases its rate of fire. An orange bar above the HUD on the screen’s bottom-left corner shows how much charge is left, helping players prepare for battle.

Players will have to practice with the Rampage LMG if they want to dominate enemies, but those who take the time to learn the ins and outs of the weapon won’t be disappointed.

Apex’s tenth season, Emergence, starts on Aug. 3.