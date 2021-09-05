Apex hints at possible Rampart Town Takeover with new World’s Edge teaser

World’s Edge will become the new home of Rampart’s mod shop, according to the latest Apex Legends teaser. Several signs appeared around Lava City today, signaling a possible Town Takeover for the shooter’s Amped Modder in the coming weeks.

“Renewal Plaza. Exclusive home to Parekh Modifications,” the signs read. Each of them also boasts Rampart’s trademark signature stylized to resemble the Hammond Robotics logo, with a circle around her initial. Rampart will also play a unique voice line when looking at the sign: “Right. I’m well over others takin’ credit for my madness,” she says. “Not this time.” She ends that thought with a quip about Mirage, in typical Rampart fashion.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The signs are likely a hint to an upcoming Rampart Town Takeover, on the way to Apex with the next major update—which could be just around the corner.

Respawn Entertainment usually pushes out major content patches alongside a collection event around the middle of a season. Since Apex‘s tenth season launched on Aug. 3, a new collection event and Patch 10.1 could be on the way around Sept. 20, as per Respawn’s usual schedule. The latest ranked split will also end in 15 days, giving fans an idea of when the next event should land.

Lava City is a POI on the southeastern part of World’s Edge, bordered by The Dome and the newly introduced Lava Siphon. The area is hardly popular, however, which makes it prime real estate for a Town Takeover. Restructuring the area could make the southeast of World’s Edge far more attractive as a landing location.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

In addition to a possible Town Takeover and presumed collection event, Patch 10.1 will also remove tap-strafing from Apex Legends for good. The mechanic allows players to make sharp turns in mid-air, and Respawn said it is “inaccessible, lacks readability/counterplay, and is exacerbated by movement abilities.”