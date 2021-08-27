Apex fan artist reimagines the battle royale’s legends as cats

An artist shared their renditions of Apex Legends’ characters as cats on Reddit.

Redditor femman01 has committed to drawing every legend as a cat. They’ve shared several of their own illustrators over the past month, starting with a cat version of Loba. In addition to Loba, they’ve portrayed Bloodhound, Octane, Mirage (and his clones), Caustic, and Pathfinder as cats in the past month.

Each of the cats has a lot of personality and detail. Loba’s cat design features her teleportation bracelet, while Bloodhound’s design includes his raven Arthur. Some of the designs include a themed background, like Caustic’s gas traps and Mirage’s festive bar counter.

Femman01’s designs have garnered a lot of attention and praise on the Apex Legends subreddit, with the majority of the designs receiving thousands of upvotes. They’ve made it clear they want to create more, much to the excitement of the community—and we can’t wait to see which legend they pick next!