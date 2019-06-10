Apex Legends demo at EA Play 2019 shows off Bloodhound’s updated tactical ability

Apex Legends was on full display at EA Play 2019 as Respawn Entertainment showed off a bunch of new features being added to its hit battle royale title. Season two is right around the corner, with the release date set for Tuesday, July 2. A lot of players also noticed a big change to one of the game’s legends, Bloodhound.

Bloodhound’s tactical ability, Eye of the Allfather, is a useful tool that can reveal hidden enemies, traps, and clues through buildings and obstacles. But this ability has had plenty of problems ailing it and its users.

First, the scan only showed where an enemy player used to be, instead of where they actually were. Sometimes, the scan didn’t work at all and failed to detect enemies that were in front of a player.

As a result, many players began to shy away from the character because a key component of the kit wasn’t working. But now, Respawn has shown that it’s changing the tactical so that players can see opponents with the scan in real-time.

In the clip shown by EA, Bloodhound used the tactical ability, which revealed an enemy Gibraltar above them on the supply ship. The silhouette was moving, which allowed the rest of Bloodhound’s team to prepare for their opponent and get the drop on him.

These changes could push Bloodhound back into high relevancy as the amount of information you could give your teammates would be game-changing, especially in final circles.