All the skins in Apex Legends’ Genesis Collection Event

Apex Legends is hitting the rewind button with cosmetics coming in the Genesis Collection Event.

Starting on Tuesday, June 29, players will have two weeks to complete challenges and rack up all of the events 24 items. Additionally, there will be special limited offerings in the Apex Legends store that include character and gun skins from previous events like Octane’s XL-R8 and Pathfinder’s Plastic Fantastic skins from the System Override Collection Event last year.

Along with a few return skins available in the store. There are a handful of characters getting fresh cosmetics including Bangalore, Gibraltar, and Crypto who are all prominently featured in the event’s trailer released today.

Rewind the Apex Games in the Genesis Collection Event. ⏪



Return to the original Kings Canyon and World's Edge maps or fight for glory on the Skull Town Arenas map. Return to where it all began starting June 29. pic.twitter.com/uuUFY55jsy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 24, 2021

Though all of the new skin names have not yet been released, here are some of the initial images Respawn entertainment has publicized in their patch notes and trailer.

This list will be updated once more images and names for skins become available.

Bangalore

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto “Inconspicuous”

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Loba “Petty Theft”

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Horizon

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Revenant

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie