All teams qualified for the first Apex Legends Global Series Major

It’s all to play for.

The first Apex Legends Global Series Major is drawing dangerously close.

The 60-team tournament features a $500,000 prize pool and includes 20 teams from regional qualifiers, with North American, South American, European, Korean, Japanese, Southeast Asian, Oceanic, Middle Eastern, African, and Chinese representatives each taking part. Forty more teams will then qualify through open stages and will be seeded using ALGS Points. 

The winners bracket and the opening day of the major kick off on March 13, with the losers bracket coming to a close two days later. The grand finals will then follow shortly after on March 15, with the top 20 teams competing until a winner is declared. 

Each team participating in the finals will take home a slice of the prize pool, with the top dogs earning $105,000 and 15,000 ALGS Points. 

Here are all of the teams that have qualified for the first Apex Legends Global Series Major.

Qualifiers

North American

  • TSM
  • Sniper Abusers
  • Rogue
  • Team Squidward
  • RCO Esports White

European

  • TBA
  • TBA
  • TBA
  • TBA
  • TBA

South American

  • CPTL Esports
  • Team Maia

Korean

  • LFT 1
  • _4K

Japanese

  • SCARZ White
  • Nora-Rengo

Greater SEA

  • MiTH Team 1

Oceanic

  • EXO

Middle East and African

  • Hallediciler

China

  • TBD

Open Stage one

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Open Stage two

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

This article will be updated as more teams qualify for the tournament.