All skins in Apex Legends’ Spellbound event

Witchy flair has been a major visual theme of Apex Legends’ 15th season and its latest legend, Catalyst. Developer Respawn Entertainment is continuing that theme with the Spellbound collection event, season 15’s second event.

During the course of the event, players can purchase and earn a variety of, well, spellbinding cosmetics for both legends and their weapons. As with previous collection events, obtaining all 24 of Spellbound’s purchasable cosmetics grants an Heirloom, in this case, Seer’s.

The legends in the limelight this time are Seer (of course), Vantage, Mirage, and Fuse, all of whom are receiving new legendary skins with matching weapon skins. Several other legends are also receiving fun new skins, including Horizon, Mad Maggie, and Crypto. While they aren’t counted in the 24 cosmetics required to receive Seer’s Heirloom, Spellbound is also granting an EVA-8 skin, a Prowler skin, a Lifeline skin, and a weapon charm to players who complete the free prize trackers.

Here are all the skins in Apex’s Spellbound event.

Vantage and Longbow

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fuse and Flatline

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage and Alternator

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Seer and Spitfire

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mad Maggie

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Horizon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Ash

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline (prize tracker)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Prowler (prize tracker)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

EVA-8 (prize tracker)