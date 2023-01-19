All skins and rewards in the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise event

The Year of the Rabbit soon begins, and Apex Legends is launching a new collection event called Celestial Sunrise to celebrate the occasion on Jan. 24. The event will feature 24 limited-time cosmetics to purchase, as well as the reprisal of season three’s Reactive Peacekeeper Skin with a new coat of paint to serve as the free reward for buying out the store completely.

The Celestial Sunrise event will additionally feature the usual free alternatives as part of a reward tracker, which will dole out free goodies such as weapon charms and an Apex Pack for players that engage with the event’s limited-time mode: Hardcore Royale.

The skins on offer in Celestial Sunrise are some of the most diverse available for the respective legends that are getting Legendary cosmetics this time around. Despite the final bonus reward not holding quite the same appeal as the usual Mythic items in its slot, these skins alone are worth taking a look at and considering as an addition to your collection.

Make sure to grab these items before they go away when Celestial Sunrise concludes on Feb. 7.

All Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise skins and rewards

Legendary skins

“Lion Guard” Caustic and “Dragon’s Breath” Devotion

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Dragon Warrior” Pathfinder and “Ornate Dragon” Hemlock

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Opalescent Serpent” Ash and “Serpent’s Fang” Wingman

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Lucky Rabbit” Octane and “Paying It Forward” Volt

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Epic skins

“Operatic Aquamarine” Wattson

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Jade Fortress” Newcastle

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Free Reward Tracker

Image via Respawn Entertainment

This time around, the free rewards will feature two holo-sprays, two weapon charms and an Epic R-99 skin to accompany a free Apex Pack and stat trackers for Ash and Octane. Players can start earning these free rewards when the event goes live on Jan. 24.