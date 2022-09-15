As with any event, the Beast of Prey event in Apex Legends has many new skins on offer for players to get their hands on. Whether players are trying to unlock the new Loba Heirloom, or they just see a bunch of cool new skins they like, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this event.

Featuring designs that look like they were pulled straight out of a Predator movie, the Beast of Prey event sure looks like it will live up to its billing, as several legends transform into ultimate hunters. These aren’t your hunters of ancient times, however, with robotic technology and space-age suits adorning most of the Legendary skins coming to the event.

Blur the line between hunter and Hunted in the Beast of Prey Collection Event 🏹



Face off in a fast-paced, quick burst experience in the all-new limited-time mode Gun Run, battle your way through a Prize Track, and unlock Loba's heirloom. Coming Sept 20. pic.twitter.com/39B5T0TWvn — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 15, 2022

Lifeline and Octane in particular have skins that look like they were very directly influenced by the hunters from the Predator franchise, while Horizon’s sleek spacesuit look gives a very similar vibe to the related Alien series. Elsewhere, Fuse has been turned into a futuristic cowboy of death, Rampart is partially frozen, and Loba just looks ready to kill almost anything in her path. Fun!

With so many different skins to see and unlock in the even to come, we’ve got a breakdown of all the cosmetics you could possibly want that will come with the Beast of Prey event on Sept. 20.

All revealed Beast of Prey event skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Fuse + Legendary Alternator

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Pathfinder + Legendary Havoc

Legendary Lifeline + Legendary Peacekeeper

Legendary Horizon + Legendary Rampage LMG

Legendary Octane + Legendary Prowler SMG

Legendary Loba + Garra de Alanza Heirloom

Legendary Rampart + Legendary Devotion

Legendary Flatline + Epic Vantage + Weapon Charm