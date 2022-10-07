All ‘pay to win’ skydive emotes in Apex Legends | Hard to hit hitboxes for Loba, Wraith, and more

Pay-to-win skins in Apex Legends are well-established and fairly easy to understand in their application. Certain legendary skins come with iron sights that make seeing the battlefield a little bit easier than others. But did you realize that certain skydive emotes could also fall into the pay-to-win category?

Ok, so emotes while you’re falling might not give you as much of a competitive edge as weapon skins. After all, you can literally only use them when you’re flying through the air, which you spend much less time doing in Apex than you do shooting your guns. Even still, skydive emotes can give you a little bit of an edge whenever you need to make a getaway.

This is especially useful for players that use Valkyrie a lot, or have Valks on their team. Since the nerf to Valkyrie’s Skyward Dive Ultimate made her and her teammates easier to shoot while they launch into the air, many teams will find themselves on low health when they’re flying. In these situations, an enemy doesn’t need to hit a big spray or sniper shot to down you in the air; they can do the job with just a shot or two. Using a skydive emote to make your character change directions in more unpredictable ways can be the difference between living and dying in certain situations.

If you’ve got any of the following skydive emotes unlocked and available to use, we suggest equipping them in your default emote slot for those quick mid-air getaways.

Best pay to win skydive emotes in Apex Legends

Flaunt It – Loba

Loba’s new emote is exactly what we’re talking about in terms of good emotes to avoid taking damage in the sky. She teleports to and fro with her bracelet, making her very hard to track while she’s in the midst of her emote. Just when you think you’ve got a bead on her, she vanishes and reappears several feet away.

Frustrating for people on the ground, but great for players in the air.

Danger Zone – Crypto

Cue the Kenny Loggins. This Crypto skydive emote isn’t quite as good as some on this list, but it does give him some flight variability as he soars above and below Hack. The emote gives him a little extra strafe in the midst of however you angle him while skydiving him, and lasts long enough to be a worthwhile pay-to-win emote.

Fidget Spinner – Octane

Short of teleporting, this Octane emote delivers the goods in terms of giving his character model movement within his flight path. Just when it seems that enemies can predict his next oscillation while soaring beneath his spinning leg, he does a flip instead, completing changing the axis he had been moving on.

Catching a Current – Rampart

This surfing-inspired emote is about as close to a character-specific movement ability as Rampart gets. She flips around in the air, using one of her Amped Cover walls to catch the air currents and give her some extra side-to-side movement while skydiving. It’s not the most incognito skydive emote in the game, but this is Rampart we’re talking about. Everything she does is loud.

Skate or Fly – Seer

In a similar vein to Rampart’s Catching a Current, the Skate or Fly emote for Seer similarly sees him using the air currents to surf or skate some extra side-to-side strafing into his flight path. It’s another flashy emote for a flashy character, but style saves lives, or something like that.

Showing Off – Valkyrie

With the way her ultimate now functions, it’s vital for Valkyrie players to know what skydive emotes can get her out of trouble. And while she doesn’t have many emotes that fit that bill yet, Showing Off is easily her best option. As opposed to strafing back and forth, Showing Off gives Valkyrie rapid movement on a vertical axis.

And, while it doesn’t last particularly long, it features constant movement without any pauses, allowing users to use it multiple times in one skydive.

Wraith – Perpetual Motion

What’s better than being hard to hit? Your character actually disappearing for a few moments during a skydive. Perpetual Motion gives Wraith a constant downward movement that’s reset by a teleport, and finally finishes with some side-to-side flips. The emote makes her incredibly difficult to hit, and is one of the best in the game.

Wraith – Think Fast

It’s difficult to make this list without one of the original pay-to-win emotes. Think Fast features Wraith doing the things she loves to do: flipping, spinning, and moving really fast, in general. It’s not the longest emote in the world. but it makes her hard to hit, which is exactly the point.