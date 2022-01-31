All of Mad Maggie’s abilities in Apex Legends

Season 12 of Apex Legends, Defiance, is coming soon with a new legend. And it’s one that many players of the game will be immediately familiar with.

Mad Maggie, the voice of season eight’s Ring Fury limited-time mode, is set to become a playable legend in the game as of season 12. Fuse now has company since the fellow Salvonian has been sentenced to death by battle royale.

Mad Maggie might not be the hero the Legends want on their squad, but she might just be the villain they need. See if you can control the madness when Apex Legends: Defiance launches on Feb 8 💥 pic.twitter.com/DtZzme9t8M — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 27, 2022

Maggie has a big mouth and can back it up with some serious action, as seen in the reveal trailer above. But what can she do in-game? Respawn has finally revealed Maggie’s ability set and it sounds fun.

Here’s Mad Maggie’s full list of abilities.

Mad Maggie’s abilities in Apex

Image via Respawn Entertainment