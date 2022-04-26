All Newcastle abilities in Apex Legends

With a new season of Apex Legends comes a new legend, and a new legend always shakes up the game’s meta in some form or fashion. Season 13 will feature the introduction of Newcastle, also known as Jackson Williams—Bangalore’s brother.

Despite the relation to Bangalore, Newcastle will feature an entirely different set of abilities. Where Bangalore’s kit features plenty of offensive options, Newcastle will be a defensive legend whose focus is on protecting himself and his squadmates.

While all of Newcastle’s abilities are still yet to be officially announced, leaks of his abilities, coupled with seeing those abilities on display in the “Saviors” launch trailer, give players a pretty clear view of what Newcastle will be able to do. This article will be updated with Newcastle’s official abilities when they are announced.

Here are all of Newcastle’s abilities in Apex Legends.

Passive ability: Retrieve the Wounded

Newcastle’s passive ability allows him to drag downed teammates faster than they are able to crawl, while simultaneously providing himself and his downed teammate with cover, courtesy of a small personal shield. This ability is shown at the 2:25 mark of the Saviors trailer, where Newcastle carts away a wounded Pathfinder.

This passive is extremely useful, as teammates downed in the open are frequently sitting ducks for an enemy team to finish off, even if they aren’t particularly close. This passive feels somewhat similar to the shield Lifeline used to deploy when she revived teammates, although Newcastle’s shield is considerably smaller.

Tactical ability: Mobile Shield

Continuing the theme of protecting his teammates, Newcastle’s tactical ability is the Mobile Shield. While using this ability, Newcastle throws down a drone-like device, creating a shield in front of him. This ability is shown at the 1:22 mark of the Saviors launch trailer.

The Mobile Shield is a tall shield that can provide cover for a couple legends at a time, but is probably too small to give cover to an entire squad. Newcastle can also redirect the shield, changing the direction it faces. This redirection takes a bit of time to actually activate and move, however.

In previously leaked footage, Newcastle’s mobile shield could also physically move to places Newcastle directed it, but this ability was not shown in the launch trailer, and as such cannot be confirmed. Bullets and other projectiles cannot penetrate this shield from either side, and it does not appear to take damage while it is up, making the shield function in a similar manner to Gibraltar’s Dome Shield.

Ultimate ability: Castle Wall

Fittingly, the most attack-oriented portion of Newcastle’s kit is also a type of shield, although this shield takes the form of a much larger wall that physically resembles a fortified castle wall. This wall features three taller sections that provide the best cover, and also feature small cut-outs from which legends can fire their weapons, similar to a medieval castle’s arrowslits. Legends can also use the shorter portions of the wall that connect the three tall sections, which provide less cover, but more visibility.

While deploying his ultimate, Newcastle leaps forward with impressive range and speed, making the ultimate a decent attacking option if a squad needs to quickly advance into an open area of the map while under fire, or a defensive option if a teammate is about to get hit with a barrage of bullets, ultimate abilities, and anything else the characters of Apex can throw at them. The Castle Wall ultimate can be seen being deployed at 2:36 in the launch trailer.

As observed in the leaks and seemingly confirmed by the trailer, Castle Wall is a physical construction that can take damage, and not a forcefield-esque shield like the Mobile Shield or Gibraltar’s Dome Shield. The ultimate does seem able to absorb an impressive amount of damage before it’s destroyed, however, if helping Newcastle and Bangalore survive a sea monster breathing fire at them unscathed is any indication.

The leaked footage of the abilities also seems to indicate that destroying a section of the Castle Wall does not destroy the entire construct. That is yet to be confirmed.

As more information is revealed about Newcastle, more about his abilities will be confirmed. Until then, plan how you can best protect your team as Newcastle when Apex’s new season, Saviors, drops on May 10.