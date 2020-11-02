All battle pass skins and holo-sprays in Apex Legends’ season 7

Apex Legends’ seventh season is bringing in a ton of changes including the new map Olympus, the eccentric astrophysicist Horizon, and, of course, the battle pass—a staple of the battle royale since its first season.

The battle pass takes inspiration from the newest arena in the Apex Games: Olympus, a floating utopia-turned-resort after a mysterious accident forced its denizens to evacuate. The Mercenary Syndicate and Hammond Robotics turned the remains of the city into a modern arena, and the battle pass matches the exact thematic of the new venue.

Olympus’ sleek, high-society ambiance bleeds into several items on the battle pass: Wraith’s High Class skin dresses her in an entirely new outfit, complete with twirly, retro-inspired bangs, while Octane’s Fast Fashion cosmetic gives him a sleek new suit (and golden legs).

Clearing the pass yields the Cutting Edge skin for the beloved R-99, part of the ground loot pool in season seven. Reaching level 110 yields an extra version of the cosmetic, the black-and-gold Revolutionary visual.

In addition to the skins, progressing through the pass also awards holo-sprays, one of the additions to Apex during season six. Sprays are unique to each character and usually display signature elements of each character, like Mirage’s “Bamboozle” catchphrase.

The battle pass also holds sought-after Skydive Emotes, or unique animations that play when a character launches from the dropship. Five legends got new emotes in season seven: Horizon, Rampart, Gibraltar, Pathfinder, and Wattson.

The premium battle pass costs 1,000 Apex Coins ($9.99), but players can get them back by reaching level 100. Just purchasing the Premium grants players four skins: rare cosmetics for Horizon, Revenant, and Bloodhound, and a Legendary visual for the Prowler, which is slated to enter the care package loot pool starting with season seven.

In addition to the plethora of skins, players can get rare visuals for a handful of weapons in season seven, including the G7 Scout, R-301, R-99, Charge Rifle, Kraber, Flatline, Hemlok, Triple Take, L-Star, Havoc, and Devotion.

Skins

Level one: Polished Perfection (Legendary Prowler skin)

Level one: Copper Constellation (Rare Horizon skin)

Level one: Teal Torment (Rare Revenant skin)

Level one: Polished (Rare Bloodhound skin)

Level 25: High Class (Legendary Wraith skin)

Level 50: Fast Fashion (Legendary Octane skin)

Level 99: Forward Thinker (Epic Longbow skin)

Level 100: Cutting Edge (Legendary R-99 reactive skin)

Level 110: Revolutionary (Legendary R-99 reactive skin)

Holo-Sprays

Lock and Load (Epic Bangalore holo-spray)

I Got Ya Beat (Epic Lifeline holo-spray)

Magnifique! (Epic Wattson holo-spray)

I’m Always Watching (Epic Crypto holo-spray)

One More (Epic Caustic holo-spray)