All ALGS competitions have been paused due to invasion of Ukraine

The decision comes after a coalition of players showed their support for a delay.

The ALGS has postponed all Apex Legends pro circuit competitions in regions across the globe in light of the ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Norwegian player Martin “Pjeh” Aamyri, the community of EMEA Apex pros held an “almost unanimous” vote this morning to postpone the weekend’s planned competition, with or without ALGS approval.

There are several pro Apex players based in Ukraine: some who live in Kyiv, and at least one in Kharkiv. Both cities were attacked during the night and will likely continue to face danger.

In light of the events unfolding in Ukraine, we are pausing all ALGS competition. We will provide an update for when tournaments will resume as soon as we can. — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) February 25, 2022

Pros were notified the ALGS administration would work toward a decision today.

Dot previously reported at least a dozen pros were calling on social media for this weekend’s Pro League matches to be delayed, including at least one Russian player, Gambit’s Konstantin “Hardecki” Kozlov.

Last week, Dot spoke to ZETA’s Kirill “9impulse” Kostiv, who discussed preparing for the upcoming Pro League split in a state of dread. He’s now attempting to leave Kyiv.

Not knowing how to drive a car is one of my biggest mistakes. Cant find way how to leave Kyiv, searching for the car/bus for like 5 hours straight. — ZETA 9impulse (@9Impu1se) February 24, 2022

Another player based in Ukraine, NAVI’s Oleksander “Sanya” Bokuchava, was also trying to leave Kyiv. Now he plans to camp out in the bomb shelter in his building.

Got some sleep. Got some food. Right now running is not an option. Going to hunker down in the bomb shelter in my building. Most likely no signal there, but we'll see.



Sending love to all who is affected by this shitstorm. Stay safe and vigilant. Good luck. — NAVI SANYA (@sxnya_a) February 24, 2022

“We are in the worst timeline currently,” wrote Pjeh in a private message to Dot. He explained the rationale behind delaying Pro League games: “CIS regions are in the darkest of days possible and nobody wants to push the CIS players to have to make vital decisions within their work.”

The decision to pause ALGS in all regions reflects the worldwide attention on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Other esports have made similar decisions: Valorant’s Champions Tour has also postponed EMEA games this week.